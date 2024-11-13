Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Salzgitter stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

