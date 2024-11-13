Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. In a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2024, Sanara MedTech disclosed the issuance of a press release outlining the financial outcomes for the mentioned period.

The company furnished a copy of the press release, marked as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. This press release is intended to provide stakeholders with insight into the financial performance and standing of Sanara MedTech Inc.

Moreover, along with the press release, Sanara MedTech shared details about an earnings presentation (referred to as the “Presentation”) that the company plans to utilize either wholly or partially in upcoming meetings with investors or analysts. This presentation is scheduled to be used in a webcast on November 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Presentation has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.2.

As per the Form 8-K submission, the information included in the report, comprising Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, is not to be considered as “filed” as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this information is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section, nor is it to be construed as incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as specifically indicated in such filing.

Sanara MedTech Inc. remains listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol SMTI. The company is headquartered at 1200 Summit Avenue, Suite 414, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. For further information, interested individuals can reach out to the company via telephone at (817) 529-2300.

The filing also confirmed that Sanara MedTech Inc. is not classified as an emerging growth company as defined by SEC regulations. Furthermore, the company has not opted for the extended transition period for complying with new or revised financial accounting standards.

The Form 8-K concludes with the required information regarding Exhibits, listing the press release and investor presentation as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, along with a Cover Page Interactive Data File.

The document was signed on behalf of Sanara MedTech Inc. by Michael D. McNeil, the Chief Financial Officer, on November 12, 2024.

