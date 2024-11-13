Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 516.7% in October

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SOAGY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

