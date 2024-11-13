Saturna Capital Corp Cuts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Saturna Capital Corp lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 45,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.