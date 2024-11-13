Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

