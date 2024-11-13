Saturna Capital Corp Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $190.17 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.