Saturna Capital Corp Sells 3,967 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saturna Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 3.3% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $253,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $477.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

