Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,512 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

