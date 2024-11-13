Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $537.07 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.12 and a 12-month high of $542.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

