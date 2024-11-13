Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

