Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.