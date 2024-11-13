Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,889 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,590 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

