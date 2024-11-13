Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 30811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SES shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,346 and have sold 27,255 shares valued at $339,081. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

