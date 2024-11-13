Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 403.46% and a net margin of 138.26%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

