Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $14.24. Seven & i shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 160,158 shares changing hands.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

