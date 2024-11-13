Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on December 19th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

