Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on December 19th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
NYSE SHEL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
