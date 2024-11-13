Shift4 Payments Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by William Blair

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOUR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

