Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 150289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 925.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

