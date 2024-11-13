Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Drops By 49.5%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 333,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollomics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Apollomics worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of APLM stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

