Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Expands By 94.7%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,925,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 15th total of 16,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.