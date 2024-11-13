Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 50.2%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 7,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,166. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
