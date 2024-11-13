Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Rises By 89.4%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

