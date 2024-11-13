Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Rises By 89.4%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97.
About Brenmiller Energy
