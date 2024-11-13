Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Rises By 389.8%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the October 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Captivision Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CAPTW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 26,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,940. Captivision has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.