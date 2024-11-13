Short Interest in Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Drops By 77.1%

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Card Factory Price Performance
Card Factory stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Card Factory has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
Card Factory Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.