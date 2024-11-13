Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declines By 86.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY remained flat at $8.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

