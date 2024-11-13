Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 90.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,600 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 15th total of 10,853,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 980.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOF stock remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on COSCO SHIPPING

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.