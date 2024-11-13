Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Rises By 1,166.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.69.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Impact Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Special Dividends: Big Payouts for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.