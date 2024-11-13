Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Rises By 1,166.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

