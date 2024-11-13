Short Interest in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Increases By 600.0%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

