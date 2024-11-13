Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Increases By 448.3%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,700 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the October 15th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,871.4 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

HHUSF stock remained flat at C$3.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.