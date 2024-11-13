Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Decreases By 80.0%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IMAX China Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMXCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Get IMAX China alerts:

IMAX China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.