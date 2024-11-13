Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Decreases By 80.0%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
IMAX China Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMXCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
IMAX China Company Profile
