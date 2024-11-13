Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declines By 64.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 48,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1633 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
