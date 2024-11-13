Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declines By 64.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 48,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1633 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 326,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.