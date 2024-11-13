Short Interest in Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Declines By 39.3%

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Janone Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTS opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16. Janone has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
Janone Company Profile
