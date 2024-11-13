Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Rises By 2,766.7%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,766.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Noble Roman’s Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
