Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Drops By 79.0%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the October 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $0.37 on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.