Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Expands By 124.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMCF
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.