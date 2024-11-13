Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Expands By 124.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $50,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,251,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,173.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $50,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,251,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,173.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 424,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,016. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMCF

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.