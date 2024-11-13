Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Decreases By 77.8%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,062 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 337,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

