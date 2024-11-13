Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Decreases By 48.4%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,421.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 25,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPAR Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.