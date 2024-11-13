Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Declines By 87.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 13,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Toto to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

