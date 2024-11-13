Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Decreases By 96.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

