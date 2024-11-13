Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Drops By 67.7%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Turbo Energy Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Turbo Energy alerts:

About Turbo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.