Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Drops By 67.7%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Turbo Energy Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TURB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Turbo Energy
