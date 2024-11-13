Short Interest in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Grows By 115.5%

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the October 15th total of 209,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ULY opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.00. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

