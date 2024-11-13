Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Decreases By 92.9%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 187,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,669,000.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 279,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,293. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.