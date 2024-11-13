Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Declines By 98.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

VLOWY stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.