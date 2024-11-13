Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Expands By 487.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

Shares of WLBMF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

