Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells $81,889.60 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $81,889.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,031.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $458.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

