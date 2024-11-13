Simmons Bank Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.