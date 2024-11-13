Simmons Bank Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
