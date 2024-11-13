Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.05) by $1.33, Zacks reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,237.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,707. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

