Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.05) by $1.33, Zacks reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,237.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.
Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,707. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $23.41.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singular Genomics Systems
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.