Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,616. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

