Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 86091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

