Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LITM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 344,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,097. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

