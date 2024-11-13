Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of LITM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 344,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,097. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
